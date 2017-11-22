All nine accused in Mohali parking murder case found guilty; quantum shortly

Four years after the murder of advocate Amarpreet Sethi, a local Mohali court held all the nine accused guilty. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced after lunch.

Advocate Sethi was shot dead outside his house in Phase 3 A in Mohali following a heated argument over car parking. The Mohali court concluded the hearing on Wednesday, and convicted all the nine accused under Section 302 (murder) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy).

In the firing, advocate Amarpreet Sethi had received three bullet injuries in the chest and died on the spot .

About the case

The case dates back to 2013. Amarpreet Singh alias Lucky (32) was killed and his cousin Gaganjot injured in firing that took place after Amarpreet and Gaganjot objected to parking of vehicles outside their gate. Amarpreet was nephew of former MC councillor Manjeet Singh Sethi, also a practicing lawyer. Gaganjot is Sethi’s son.

Police said Amarpreet had objected to parking of SUVs with VIP numbers outside his house by a group of youths who had come to visit their friends staying as paying guests two houses away. As Amarpreet asked them to park the vehicles at some other place, the youths argued with him and Gaganjot. They left the spot in their vehicles but returned with more youths and fired at Amarpreet and Gaganjot.

Amarpreet received three bullet injuries in the chest and died on the spot while Gaganjot and his friend suffered one bullet injury each.