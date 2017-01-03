Amarinder asks Nitish Kumar to campaign for Congress in Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over lunch and invited him to campaign for the party in the state. Amarinder was in Patna to take part in the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

Amarinder was accompanied by colleague Asha Kumari, who is Congress affairs in-charge for Punjab. The Congress is part of Nitish Kumar’s coalition government in Bihar.