 Amarinder asks Nitish Kumar to campaign for Congress in Punjab | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Amarinder asks Nitish Kumar to campaign for Congress in Punjab

punjab Updated: Jan 03, 2017 17:47 IST
IANS
IANS
Highlight Story

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (right) presents a memento to Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI)

Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over lunch and invited him to campaign for the party in the state. Amarinder was in Patna to take part in the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

Amarinder was accompanied by colleague Asha Kumari, who is Congress affairs in-charge for Punjab. The Congress is part of Nitish Kumar’s coalition government in Bihar.

Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh eating langar with party leader Shakeel Ahmad during the 350th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Gobind Singh at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI)

tags

more from punjab

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<