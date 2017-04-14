Amarinder govt scraps ‘halqa in-charge’ system to stop interference in policing in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered immediate scrapping of the ‘halqa in-charge’ system, promoted by the Akalis, to curb political interference in police functioning. The government denotified the changes in the jurisdiction of police stations and police sub-divisions brought about in 2010 by the then Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Punjab.

Following the move, police stations and sub-divisions will be de-aligned from the assembly constituencies, for which incharges were appointed by the previous regime.

Amarinder Singh, soon after taking over as CM on March 16, announced that his government had decided to carry out territorial restructuring of police stations and sub-divisions to increase their functional and operational efficiency. “The first cabinet meeting of the Congress government had also approved elimination of the halqa in-charge system to put an end to the political interference that had completely demoralised the police during the SAD-BJP rule,” a spokesman said.

“With the denotification of the 2010 notifications, the stage has been set for making policing free, fair and more effective. The reorganisation of the jurisdictions will be notified soon as per fresh recommendations of the director general of police,” the spokesman added.

The Akali Dal-BJP government had come in for criticism over the last few years as the halqa in-charges became extra-constitutional authorities over police and district officials.