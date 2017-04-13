Amarinder has insulted Canadian defence minister: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit out at the Punjab chief minister for terming Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan a “Khalistani sympathiser”, saying it reflected Capt Amarinder Singh’s “vindictiveness” towards Punjabis living in the North American country.

The CM had on Wednesday alleged that Sajjan like his father is a “Khalistani sympathiser” and he would not meet him during his scheduled visit to India later this month.

“It is unfortunate. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has not only insulted the Canadian defence minister, but Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular, who have already proved their mettle in foreign land, not only in the business sector but in the political arena by getting elected as MP to become ministers,” Punjab AAP spokesman Sukhpal Khaira said.

The “outburst” against Sajjan is Amarinder being “vindictive” towards NRIs living in Canada as they did not welcome him during his pre-poll visit to the country, he alleged.

The AAP leader said as the party’s chief whip he would organise a welcome for the Canadian defence minister if Amarinder continued to stay adamant.