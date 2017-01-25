Amit Sharma murder: Hindu outfits stage silent protest in Ludhiana

Members of different Hindu organisations tied black cloths over their mouths and gathered outside Shri Durga Mata Mandir to protest against police inaction in the case in which Amit Sharma, publicity manager of Shri Hindu Takht, was gunned down outside the temple by two assailants on a motorcycle on January 14. The members staged the protest after attending Amit Sharma’s ‘bhog’ ceremony.

They warned police that if they did not arrest the killers by the time elections took place, they will block traffic across the state. Shri Hindu Takht Punjab head Varun Mehta said they did not want to disturb the election process in the state, but after elections they will take up the matter.

The traffic on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road and Mall Road was affected for over an hour after police blocked Basant Singh Khalsa Road (Club Road) during the protest.

Mehta added that even after ten days of the murder, police had failed to trace the killers. The only eyewitness, a bagger, who claimed to have seen the killers failed to give any clue.

Shri Hindu Takht head Jagatguru Panchanand Giri said they were disappointed because officials had failed to find any clue, while Amit Sharma was gunned down in full public view.

Police commissioner Jatinder Singh Aulakh said they were investigating the matter. Police had some leads and the case will be solved soon.