Amrik Singh Ajnala quits as parallel jathedar

Takht Kesgarh Sahib parallel jathedar Amrik Singh Ajnala on Monday announced his resignation from the post, saying he could not accomplish the responsibilities the Sikh sangat had assigned him during the radical Sarbat Khalsa in November 2015.

“I could not do much for the betterment of the quam (community). So, I’m quitting my position on moral grounds. I will have no objection if the sangat appoints any other suitable person on the post,” Ajnala, who heads a breakaway faction of prominent Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, told reporters here.

Sources said differences had cropped up between Ajnala and other parallel jathedars over appearance of Gurdaspur gurdwara former chief Johar Singh, who was held ‘tankhaya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for alleged immoral acts, at the Golden Temple last month.

A clash has taken place between SGPC employees and supporters of parallel jathedars on October 12 over the issue. Ajnala was opposed to the appearance of Johar Singh as he feared that it could trigger a scuffle, said sources.

Ajnala is also annoyed with other parallel jathedars for not showing maturity in taking decisions on issues concerning the community, said one of his close aides. He was also unhappy over ‘lack of sincerity’ from the side of parallel jathedars over ensuring punishment to those behind Bargari sacrilege and Faridkot firing.

United Akali Dal (UAD) president Mohkam Singh, general secretary Satnam Singh Manawa, who played a vital role in organising the radical Sarbat Khalsa, met Ajnala on Sunday to pacify him, but the latter refuse to change his mind.

Ajnala, on his part, added that his plan to preach Sikhism was getting affected due to his posting as jathedar. He said he wanted to fully spend his time to promotion of Sikhism for which he has established a school called ‘Gurmat Vidyalaya Damdami Taksal’ where preachers and granthis (Sikh priests) are trained.