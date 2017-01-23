Amritsar: 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims object to Sidhu’s statement over Cong’s apology

Victims of anti-Sikh riots of 1984 on Sunday raised objection over Congress leader and candidate from Amritsar (East) Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement that “Congress has already apologised for act.”

In a press conference held here along with victim widows, ‘1984 Sikh Qatle-Aam Peerat Welfare Society’ president Surjit Singh said, “By making this statement, Sidhu has given clean chit to Congress which is directly responsible for the mass killing of Sikhs as well as operation Bluestar”.

Alleging that the Congress leader has rubbed victim’s wounds, he said, “As Sidhu is misleading the public, the voters should boycott him in the assembly elections”.

Bibi Gurdeep Kaur, chief of women wing of the organisation said, “Sidhu makes tall claims about the welfare and progress of Punjab, but he has deceived Sikhs as well as other Punjabis by joining Congress which is considered as anti-Sikh party for their political ends and showing insensitivity towards the community”.

The representatives of the riots victims accused Congress government of not giving exemplary punishment to culprits. However, they remained silent on the role of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this regard, when they were questioned as to why BJP-led government in the Centre, in which SAD is a partner, failed to give exemplary punishments to them.

Pertinently, they extended open support to SAD in Punjab citing that it has taken measures to ensure compensation for the victims.