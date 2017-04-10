Amritsar: AISSF revolts against president Peer Mohammad

All India Sikh Students’ Federation (AISSF) announced to remove its current president on Sunday as students of different educational institutions who claimed to be the members of the federation revolted against Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad for not keeping his words of giving the reins of the organisation to young students.

The dissenters assembled at Akal Takht Sahib to declare the organisation as one which is only meant for young students. After holding ardas there, they passed some resolutions including retirement of Peer Mohammad and another leader Jagroop Singh Cheema from their respective offices and basic membership.

For reorganising the body, they formed a constitutional committee under the leadership of Anmoldeep Singh. Other members of the committee include Arshdeep Singh, Karanvir Singh, Bhupinderpal Singh, Gursharan Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Harpal Singh. While interacting with media, Anmoldep Singh said, “Peer Mohammad had declared that he would join Dal Khalsa and hand over the reins of the organisation to the youth in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib.” Anmoldeep also said that he will denounce the old structure of AISSF and form a student ad-hoc committee to aid the transition.

“During this span, not even a single meeting of ad-hoc committee took place. Although young students participated heavily in all events organised by AISSF, opinion of ad-hoc committee wasn't taken into account during decision-making process,” he added.

“We respect him (Peer Mohammad) for his long service to AISSF and fighting Sikh genocide cases in courts but he did not follow the traditions of the organisation,” Anmoldeep said. Meanwhile, Peer Mohammad said that AISSF is a registered body which has a supreme council, seven-member committee and 13-member student committee. “All these committees are with me and the persons who assembled at Akal Takht are not part of the body,” he added.

Ruling out any revolt, he said this is a deep-rooted conspiracy against the historical organisation by members of a radical Sikh organisation.