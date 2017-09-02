Amritsar: Armed men free gangster from custody in daylight ambush

A notorious gangster escaped after his armed accomplices ambushed a public bus that he was being taken to court in, at Rayya on Friday.

The assailants shot an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the leg and fired several rounds in the air, before fleeing towards Amritsar in two cars.

Police said three cops, led by ASI Sukhjinder Singh, were travelling with Shubam of Amritsar, an undertrial facing several cases of attempt to murder and robbery, in a public bus for a hearing in a Rayya court.

As the bus stopped near Rayya Adda, around 10 armed men, who arrived in two luxury cars, barged into the bus, and pointed guns at the three policemen, demanding Shubam’s release. As ASI Sukhjinder tried to fire at the accused, he found his service revolver jammed, allowing one of the assailants to take a shot at him, hitting him in the leg.

The accused then fled the scene with Shubam after firing several shots in the air, leaving the bus passengers traumatised. On being sounded, senior superintendent of police (SSP) rural Parampal Singh and superintendent of police (SP) Harpal Singh reached the spot with a team and started investigation.

The injured ASI was rushed to a government hospital in Baba Bakala. “We have cordoned off Jandiala, Batala, Amritsar and adjoining towns, and the accused will be arrested soon,” the SSP said.