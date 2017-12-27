Amritsar-based eye surgeon Dr Daljit Singh passes away

Noted eye surgeon Dr Daljit Singh died in Amritsar on Wednesday morning. He was 82. Family sources said he was ailing and bedridden for a month.

Dr Daljit was awarded the Padma Shri in 1987. He introduced lens implants in the country and invented plasma scalpel for glaucoma and cataract surgery. He is credited with isolating genes that cause congenital cataract.

Besides being an eminent ophthalmologist, he ventured into politics and was the Aam Aadmi Party candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, contested by Capt Amarinder Singh of the Congress and Arun Jaitley on the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP candidate.

After differences with the AAP leadership, he parted ways and joined the Congress.