Amritsar (East) seat: BJP picks young gun, Rajesh Honey, to take on Sidhu camp

Even as the Congress high command is yet to take a call on as to who will plunge into poll fray from the Amritsar (East) constituency, Navjot Singh Sidhu or Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen a young face, Rajesh Honey, to take on the Sidhu camp.

Rajesh Honey (41), who is currently the BJP president of Amritsar is also a sitting councillor of the party. He first won the municipal corporation election in 2007 and then again in 2012.

Undeterred by the tough challenge, especially if Navjot Singh Sidhu himself contests the poll from Amritsar (East), Rajesh Honey said, “I have been a worker of the BJP party since past many years. I will go into the poll arena with the ideology and policies of my party. It doesn’t matter that who am I facing in these elections. I will give a tough contest and emerge victorious.”

Honey, who is also an advocate, said, “I am resident of the Amritsar (East) constituency and I am completely aware about the problems faced in the area. I will go to the people with the agenda of development.”

The local BJP chief, who is making a debut in the assembly polls has good rapport among the young voters and also has been vocal on the issues of Amritsar from time to time.

Honey was once considered close to Navjot Sidhu and Sidhu camp was even pushing the name of Honey for the post of city mayor in last MC polls.

However, Honey said, “My association with Sidhu was good till the time he was in the BJP. But now when he is on the Congress side, I have no association with him.”

Honey also thanked the party top brass for giving him a chance by giving him a ticket while assuring that he will do his best.