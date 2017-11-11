Amritsar Hindu leader’s murder: Accused using internet services to evade arrest

By using internet services to make contact with their family and friends, the gangsters accused in the murder case of local Hindu activist Vipan Sharma have so far managed to evade their arrests.

According to the police, the accused are only using social apps ensuring that they do not leave any hint of their location.

In order to nab the accused, cops are continuously creating pressure on their family members and relatives. Many have been rounded up by the police while the mother of co-accused Saraj Singh Mintoo has been arrested.

“After questioning the relatives, it emerged that none of the four accused made normal calls. They knew that their locations would be revealed. They are smart enough. Our teams are raiding at the possible hideouts after taking feedback from their kin and colleagues”, said a senior police official.

He added that since Shubham Singh, who is a history-sheeter, is leading the gang and guiding others how to evade arrest.

Mintoo’s mother Sukhraj Kaur who was arrested for allegedly sheltering her son and the other accused, including Shubham and Dharminder Singh, revealed that Saraj has been in touch with her. Saraj is wanted by the Punjab Police in several cases for the past two years.

“Sukhraj Kaur immediately recognised her son in a CCTV grab of the crime spot. Initially, she claimed that Saraj last met her in 2015, but later revealed that he has been calling on her occasionally. Saraj used to meet her mother even outside their house, including busy markets,” said an investigating officer.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh said, “The accused have been identified and we are still interrogating Saraj’s mother. We are hopeful of nabbing the accused soon.”

Another police official said Shubham killed Vipan because the latter was close to Simranjit Singh, who had allegedly murdered Shubham’s father Baljinder Singh alias Kalu.

Both Shubham and Saraj had allegedly shot Vipan while Dharminder, along with another accomplice, waited for the assailants at a safer distance, he said.