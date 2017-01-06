Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll on February 4

Byelection to the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat vacated by Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh will be held on February 4 along with assembly polls in the state, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

The counting will be held on March 11 along with five other states --- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur --- which are going to the polls, the commission said.

The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of Amarinder from the Lok Sabha on November 23.

He had earlier announced his resignation to protest the “injustice” meted out to the people of Punjab following the November 10 Supreme Court verdict on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water sharing agreement which, he and other state Congress leaders have been opposing.

A Commission statement said the notification for the by-poll will be issued on January 11 and January 18 will be the last date of filing nominations. While January 19 is the date set for scrutiny, the last date of withdrawal from the race is January 21.