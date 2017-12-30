Amritsar tourism dept expects surge in footfall on New Year

The tourism department is expecting a huge surge in the footfall of tourists on the eve of New Year. With Amritsar being the second most conducive tourist destination after Agra in India, the district tourism officer (DTO) Amritsar, Gursharan Singh says that this time, the count of domestic and international tourist may double.

Singh said that due to the new establishments in the city like Heritage Street, Golden temple interpretation centre, Partition Museum, Sadda Pind, War memorial, Ram Tirath Complex, Fort Gobindgarh also there will be a rise in the number of visitors.

“Every year, on the eve of New Year, around 1 lakh tourists visit the holy city but this time, the count may surge up to more than 2 lakh on December 31,” he said adding, all cab services and rooms in hotels of Amritsar, are already booked till January 1. Also due to long weekend, this time huge rush accompanied by traffic jams will be witnessed.

He further said that with the introduction of Amritsar- Nanded flight by Air India also the footfall is likely to increase.