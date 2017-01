A 23-year-old student of a private university has allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Phagwara, police said on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar, a native of Andhra Pradesh, jumped before Tata-Amritsar Express near Chaheru village on the Phagwara- Jalandhar rail section on Friday, government railway police incharge Gurbhej Singh said.

The body was sent for postmortem, police said, adding that his family has been informed.