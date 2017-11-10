Another woman alleges torture in Saudi Arabia, seeks help

Days after Gurbaksh Kaur was rescued from Saudi Arabia and brought to India, another woman from Punjab has appealed the Union government to rescue her.

In three videos sent via WhatsApp on Friday, Sonia Ram Murti, 42, has appealed to the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann, to help her. In the videos, she claims that she is leading a “miserable life” and that her landlord is “harassing” her physically and mentally for the last four months.

Sonia is a resident of Atti village in Jalandhar district.

In the three videos, she can be heard saying: “My life has become hell here. I am not allowed to sleep before 2 am and have to do all household work. Bhagwant Mann ji please help me. I will die here. I have been held hostage and am being harassed by my landlord.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sonia’s husband Lal Chand, 45, said his wife was lured by a New Delhi-based travel agent, Neha. “Four months ago, she lured her by offering a maid’s job, free accommodation and a salary of ₹20,000 per month,” he said.

Chand added that five months ago, Neha had also sent his relative, Jyoti, on a similar pretext to Goraya town in Saudi Arabia. “Neha then convinced my wife to follow suit. I had borrowed ₹40,000 for her travel and had hoped for a better future. All our dreams are shattered. Now, I only want that the government should help us to bring her home safely,” he said.

Chand also informed that his relatives are apprehensive that Jyoti is also trapped in Saudi Arabia because her mobile phone has been switched off for the last three months.

Not the only case

To inform her family about her plight, Sonia sent the videos via WhatsApp to Jaswant Kumar, nephew of Gurbaksh Kaur, 40, who was rescued from Saudi Arabia last week. Kumar then forwarded them to Soniya’s family, which in turn has now sought the Centre’s help.

Gurbaksh and her 21-year-old daughter Reena Rani, of Rahon town in SBS Nagar district, were also duped by travel agents in August this year. They had reportedly planned to go to Malaysia, but the agent fraudulently sent them to Saudi Arabia.

Gurbaksh returned on November 4, while Reena Rani came back on Friday morning after external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh intervened in the matter.

In a similar case, another woman named Rina, a resident of Boparai village near Goraya in Jalandhar district, went to Saudi Arabia in 2016. She too had shared her plight in a video in October and sought help. After the video went viral, the government swung into action. She is yet to be rescued.

Sukhwant Kaur, 55, from Jalandhar district, returned in June this year with the Centre’s help. She was allegedly sold and tortured in Saudi Arabia.