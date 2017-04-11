Anti-drug STF makes first arrest in Ludhiana district

The special task force (STF) formed by the Punjab government on Monday nabbed a notorious drug smuggler from the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana district. It was the first arrest made by the STF ever since it was formed to wipe out drug menace from the state.

Jaswinder Singh Jassa was caught with 40 gram heroin, a STF member said, adding the accused was coming from Hira Nagar in Jammu. Jassa, against whom several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were already registered, was declared a proclaimed offender five years back in connection with smuggling of 40 bags of poppy husk, the official said.

The Punjab government has formed STF under the leadership of ADGP Harpreet Sidhu with a promise to end the drug scourge within 4 weeks of assuming its office.