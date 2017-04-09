Anti-narcotics wing official’s gunman among three held for drug trafficking in Ludhiana

The crime investigation agency (CIA) staff of the Ludhiana police commissionerate has arrested three persons, including a gunman posted with an in-charge the anti-narcotics cell of Punjab Police, and a constable, from Ludhiana for alleged heroin trafficking and extortion.

Gurwinder Singh, the gunman posted with anti-narcotics cell in-charge Varuntjit Singh, and constable Ranjit Singh, posted at Ludhiana police lines, were arrested from Feroze Gandhi Market on Saturday evening following a tip-off. The police also recovered 5gm heroin from their possession following which both the cops were suspended, said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP crime) Balkar Singh.

Another person, Dalwinder Singh of Bilgah village, was arrested, while two other accused — Lakhwinder Singh of Waraich Village and Gurcharan Singh — managed to flee. A hunt has been launched to nab them, said the ADCP.

Varunjit was earlier posted as the station house officer at the Ladhowal police station and was recently transferred to the anti-narcotics wing.

Police have registered a case under Sections 22, 25, 27, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and Section 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

They used to procure drug from Delhi and sell it to addicts in Ludhiana. Dalwinder, Lakhwinder and Gurcharan are already facing trial in several cases, including that of extortion, drug trafficking and burglaries.

The ADCP said the accused also used to impersonate as in-charge of CIA staff and allegedly extorted money from medical stores and those who fill LPG cylinders. Preliminary investigations revealed that both the cops were into drug trafficking and extortion for the last one-and-half years, he added. The two cops came into the contact with Dalwinder, Lakhwinder and Gurcharan Singh who were already into drug trafficking, the police said.

Sub-inspector Parveen Randev, who arrested the accused, said they themselves are drug addicts. A separate departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, he said.

A local court on Sunday remanded them in police custody till April 12.

The arrest assumed significance as the Captain Amarinder Singh government has promised to wipe out the drug menace from the state within four weeks of its assuming office.

The state government has formed a special task force (STF), headed by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu, to end the drug scourge within a stipulated time. A multi-state agency operation is already underway in the state to against the social evil.

