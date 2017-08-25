Anticipating ‘worse circumstances’, Punjab couple ties knot day before Ram Rahim verdict

Anticipating “worse circumstances” on Friday in the wake of court verdict against Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a couple on Thursday tied nuptial knot a day before the scheduled date.

The groom, Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Dhuri town in the district, and bride Sonia Rani of Ahmedgarh, said their families took the decision keeping in mind the panic prevailing in the region.

As per the schedule, the ‘baraat’ (marriage procession) was to arrive from Dhuri on Friday and the two families had planned a big function as they had invited all their relatives.

They, however, held the wedding function in a same hotel where it was scheduled in Sangrur town but with a few relatives and guests.

“Panic around the entire thing forced us to advance the marriage. We did not want to take any chance as the turmoil would have spoiled the wedding function,” said bride’s father Shiv Lal (52).

“The function went off peacefully and we are happy. We were not sure what might have transpired after the verdict” Lal said.

“We had to invite all relatives again and they had to change their plans. Some of them did not turn up. It hit the arrangements,” said the bride’s mother Santosh Rani.