APP will provide third front to Punjab voters in upcoming assembly elections: Chhotepur

Aapna Punjab Party (APP) convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur claimed that his party will provide a third front in the 2017 state assembly elections in Punjab as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has virtually failed in its mission of emerging as the third political force in the state after he (Chhotepur) was sacked from his post of the state convener of the AAP.

Chhotepur was addressing a press conference in Gurdaspur on Monday. He said that his party has already announced 51 candidates and the list of the names of other candidates will be released shortly.

Chhotepur termed AAP as the most corrupt party stating that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had amassed over Rs 500-600 crore even in the trailer of the 2017 elections while the SAD and Congress leaders got large amounts by corrupt means after a long political career.

Chhotepur alleged that AAP was hand in glove with the ruling SAD and was fielding weak candidates like Jarnail Singh, who does not have any public support, against Parkash Singh Badal to falicitate Badal’s easy victory in the upcoming Punjab state assembly elections.

Chhotepur told that his party was also having parleys with Punjab unit of Trinamool Congress and other like-minded parties to forge an alliance with them.

Chhotepur launched a frontal attack on Kejriwal stating that he (Kejriwal) was having double stand for Punjab and Haryana on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and was befooling the Punjabi youths by offering 25 lakh jobs to them.

Chhotepur, who is APP candidate from Gurdaspur, claimed that he will win the seat comfortably.

Chhotepur expressed that he would not be able to spend more time electioneering for his own seat for he will have to attend public rallies in favour of his party’s other candidates across the state as most of them do not have their own public faces.