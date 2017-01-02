Apprehending breach of peace, Batala police arrest Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal

Sikh religious preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal was arrested by Batala police from Qadian on charges of delivering provoking speech against the state government at a public function held at Thikriwal village, 5km from Qadian, on Sunday.

Daduwal was appointed jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib at a “sarbat khalsa” held at Chaba village in Taran Tarn on November 10, 2015.

Mystery shrouds the manner of his arrest as the cops and eyewitnesses are coming out with conflicting versions. The police say Daduwal was arrested under Section 107/151 (when a person is likely to commit a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code after he could not give a satisfactorily reply to some questions put to him by the police at a checkpost. However, eyewitnesses say that he was picked up from his Qadian residence. Daduwal’s accomplice, Jagmeet Singh, too was arrested and sent to jail.

Sources say the cops bypassed the mandatory medical examination and sent him directly to the Gurdaspur jail amid high security.

Sources said Daduwal was taken into preventive custody as he was to go to Patna to attend the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh.

At the Thikriwal congregation, Daduwal is said to have lashed out at cabinet minister Sikandar Singh Maluka for indulging in a blasphemous act. He also spoke against the chief minister Parkash Singh Badal saying that “he was responsible for giving shelter to people like Maluka who were doing injustice to the Sikh community”.

Before being taken to the jail, Daduwal managed to record an audio clip in which he said: “The Badal government was giving a New Year’s gift to the Sikhs by arresting people like him.”

Sources said that two days ago, Daduwal held a meeting at the Akal Takht with radicals Dhian Singh Mand and jathedar Amrik Singh, where it was decided to ask “Maluka to be present at the Akal Takht on January 9 to clarify his position.”