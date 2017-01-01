Ardas ‘imitation’ row: Parallel jathedars summon Maluka

Even as the Akal Takht waits for the SGPC report on the alleged imitation of ‘ardas’ in the presence of minister Sikander Singh Maluka , the parallel jathedars anointed by the radical leaders have summoned Maluka to appear before the Akal Takht on January 9.

The parallel jathedars—Dhian Singh Mand, Baljit Singh Daduwal and Amrik Singh Ajnala—met here at Akal Takht on Saturday and took the decision to summon Maluka.

Mand said, “Maluka has been directed to appear at the Akal Takht at 11am on January 9.” He said if Maluka failed to appear, action will be taken as per the ‘maryada’. SGPC member Major Singh and Satnam Singh, Bhai Roopa have also been summoned.

In another decision, the parallel Jathedars also summoned Neeldhari Sect head Baba Satnam Singh Pipliwale for alleged distortion of Sikh history at a congregation. He has also been asked to appear on January 9.

Notably, Akali Minister Sikander Singh Maluka is under scanner after a video of a function in which Sikh ‘ardas’ was allegedly imitated and distorted to praise Hindu gods in his presence. The occasion was opening of the election office of the minister at Rampura Phul on Monday.