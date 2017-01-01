Ardas ‘imitation’ row: SGPC submits report to Akal Takht, decision at January 8 meet

In connection with the alleged imitation of ‘ardas’ at an event in Rampura Phul in minister Sikander Singh Maluka’s presence, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has handed over the probe report to the Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh. "I have received the report from the SGPC, which will be discussed by the five Sikh high priests at a meeting on January 8," the jathedar said. He declined to share the details of the report.

The video of recital of hymns from Hindu scriptures in the tone of ardas at an event organised to open the election office of the minister had ruffled many feathers.

The Akal Takht had taken serious note of the development and directed the SGPC to get the matter probed, following which the gurdwara body formed a three-member inquiry panel.

The parallel jathedars too had summoned Maluka to the Akal Takht on January 9.