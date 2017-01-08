 Ardasia who denied ‘siropa’ to Punjab CM Badal in Golden Temple says will contest against him | punjab$amritsar | Hindustan Times
Ardasia who denied ‘siropa’ to Punjab CM Badal in Golden Temple says will contest against him

punjab Updated: Jan 08, 2017 11:23 IST
Aseem Bassi
Aseem Bassi
Hindustan Times
Ardasia Balbir Singh. (HT Fikle Photo)

Balbir Singh, the ‘ardasia’ who denied ‘siropa’ to Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple last year, has now decided to challenge him from Lambi assembly segment. 

Balbir Singh, who was recently reinstated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and had resumed duties, said: “I had never thought of contesting elections. I am not a politician. But I fear if the Badals retain power, more sacrilege incidents will take place in the state.” 

Claiming he was in talks with various parties, Balbir Singh said, “If I get a party ticket, it’s fine. Otherwise, I will enter the contest as an Independent and ensure Badal’s defeat.” 

“The Badal government failed to nab the culprits behind incidents of sacrilege. This is the reason I denied ‘siropa’ to Badal. If Badal comes to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple again and I am on duty, I won’t offer him a ‘siropa’... Even if I lose my job, I have no problem,” he said. 

Balbir Singh was transferred by the SGPC after he denied ‘siropa’ to Badal, but SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar reinstated him in December. Balbir Singh claimed he was currently on leave.

