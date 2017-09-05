Are Panjab University’s student parties using slogans without knowing their significance?

Slogans that had originated in student struggles of 1970s and 80s have travelled down to mainstream parties here in Panjab University, Chandigarh. In order to lure students, parties use these slogans without knowing the significance of them, said Amandeep, former presidential candidate, Students For Society (SFS).

“I feel that the parties are not aware of the context in which the slogans are used,” said Amandeep.

Slogans used by Leftist parties popular

In the night rallies, PUSU uses slogans like ‘Ikki dukki chakk deyange, dhaun te goda rakh deyange (Every Tom, Dick and Harry will be knocked out, their necks will be under our feet)’ and ‘awaaz do hum ek hain (shout out that we are united).’ The last two are the slogans used mainly by the leftist student organisations and have been made popular during their struggles.

Originated in 1970s, 80s

“Ikki dukki chakk deyange , dhaun te goda rakh deyange – this slogan actually originated in the student and youth struggles in 1970s and 80s. It was made popular by the common youth,” said Mukhtiar Poohla, former secretary, PSU.

“Ikki dukki chakk deyange , dhaun te goda rakh deyange.”

Poohla further added, “This particular slogan actually signifies the anger of the common lot against the bureaucracy. The slogan was used by the people when they were united and felt stronger than those who ruled them.”

Unaware of origin

When asked if he knew the origin, Nishant Kaushal of PUSU said, “I am not aware of the origin. When I joined the university 8-9 years ago, student parties used it. These are formal slogans that every party uses here.”

Amandeep of SFS said, “This shows the ideological hypocrisy and shallowness of such parties. They do not have any slogans of their own so they pick up popular ones .”