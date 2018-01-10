Armed men barge into Chandigarh house, loot jewellery and cash worth Rs 50 lakh; take away CCTV cameras

Four masked men barged into a businessman’s house in Sector 33 and took away jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh and cash at gunpoint late on Tuesday evening. Ajit Jain, who owns a cold storage in Lalru, said his wife and daughter were at home when robbers struck there (house number 180).

Pointing pistols at them, they kept them hostage. Later, they fled with jewellery and cash. They also took away the storage device of closed-circuit television cameras installed in the house, so that they could not be identified.

A case of dacoity and robbery has been registered at the Sector-34 police station. “Investigations are on,” said deputy superintendent of police (south) Deepak Yadav.