Armed men loot Rs 1.18 crore from bank cash van near Jalandhar

Seven armed men looted ₹1.18 crore from HDFC Bank’s cash van at Manak Rai village, 33km from the district headquarters, on Friday afternoon.

The unidentified men came on three motorcycles and a car and forced the HDFC Bank cash van to stop near the village. The van was carrying ₹2.16 crore in cash to be loaded in 14 ATMs in rural areas. The staff had already loaded the cash in eight ATMs.

While one of the robbers was driving a white Tata Indigo car with a broken registration number plate, six others came on bikes. The vehicle was being operated by a private security agency and there were two bank employees, two security guards and a driver in it.

The robbers took the occupants of the cash van to an abandoned car washing centre and fled with cash towards Adampur. The staff members told HT they called the police control room but no one responded. Later, they took help of a woman who called the police station.

The crime investigating agency of the Bhogpur police recorded statements of the staff members and launched a hunt to nab the robbers.

Later, a police team in Kartarpur Cheema village tried to stop a white Indigo car, suspected to be used in the crime, but the driver sped away. Deputy inspector general, Jalandhar range, Jaskaran Singh said after a 4km chase, the police party fired at the car and a bullet hit the driver, identified as Ranjit Singh. He was rushed to a hospital where he is still unconscious, said the DIG.

The police did not recover cash from him. He must have handed over the cash to his bike-borne accomplices, said the police. Video footages from surveillance cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the robbers, said the police.