Armed robbers attack Punjab National Bank’s cash van containing Rs 95 lakh in Tarn Taran

Some unidentified car and bike-borne armed robbers opened fire at a Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) cash van carrying Rs 95 lakh, in broad daylight near Bir Sahib village, 25 km from the Tarn Taran district headquarter, on Monday.

However, the loot bid was foiled as the van’s gunman retaliated with gunshots for a few minutes, forcing the looters to leave the spot empty-handed.

As per information, around 20 rounds were fired from both sides.

After getting information, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darshan Singh Mann reached the spot with police force and took stock of the incident.

Bank employee Vijay Kumar, who was in the van, said the van (CH-01-TA-1516) was carrying Rs 95 lakh in cash. The van’s driver, Satish Kumar, said they were on their way from Amritsar to Bir Baba Budha Sahib for transferring the cash in a bank branch there.

“When we reached near Bir Sahib village, miscreants in a Vitara Brezza car and on a bike overtook us and started firing indiscriminately at the van. I tried to reverse the vehicle but it went off the road,” Satish said.

He added, “Gunman Sulakhan Singh, who is an ex-serviceman, countered the looters and fired gunshots at them. The exchange of fire continued for a few minutes following which, the robbers fled from the spot.”

“Some of the shots hit the van but we escaped unhurt,” he said.

The SSP said, “We laid nakas soon after the incident and the accused will be nabbed soon. A case has also been registered at Sara-E-Amanat Khan police station.”