Army jawan commits suicide in Jalandhar cantt

A 21-year-old army man who was posted in Jalandhar cantonment committed suicide by hanging himself, here, on Friday.

The deceased, Sepoy Gurjobanpreet Singh, 21, was a resident of Batala. He was posted in the 19 Sikh Regiment.

His father, Subedar Palwinder Singh, in his statement said his son did not have any problem and that he had recently rejoined duty after spending time at home.

“This has come as a shock for our family. My daughter’s wedding is scheduled on January 28,” he said.

Meanwhile, station house officer (SHO), Jalandhar cantonment police station, Gagandeep Singh, said police is yet to find the reason behind the suicide. “The victim’s family has claimed that he did not have any problem,” he said.