Army jawan insult case: After Capt Amarinder’s intervention, ASI suspended, SHO transferred

After the intervention of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh into a case of army jawan’s ‘insult’, district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of sadar police station, Dhuri, and transferred a station house officer (SHO) to the police lines.

“After a probe, ASI Harmeet Singh has been suspended. SHO Vijay Kumar has been transferred to the police lines and a departmental inquiry has been also marked against him,” SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu told HT.

Jawan Gurpreet Singh had reportedly approached the CM during his visit to Gurdaspur on August 14 and alleged that he was insulted by his neighbours in the presence of police, but the cops did not act against them.

Sources said Gurpreet had told the CM that he had a dispute with a group of people in his village Durgewala. However, when they were trying to achieve a compromise, his ‘rivals’ insulted him before ASI Harmeet Singh. The jawan had reportedly claimed that he was in army uniform at that time and the cops failed to stop them from insulting him. After listening to his grievances, the CM had called up the SSP and ordered an inquiry into the matter.