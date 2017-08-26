Army seizes Sirsa, toll reaches 6; Standoff continues outside dera headquarters

The Army seized Sirsa Saturday morning as the official death toll in clashes between the security forces and the Dera Saccha Sauda activists reached 6 in the past 24 hours amidst curfew in the city.

After an overnight standoff, the security forces that also included the paramilitary and the state police reached near the dera Saccha Sauda headquarers on Begu road this evening to seize the dera premises.

Inside the city, ambulances rushed in different directions, while the there were reports of many more dead inside the dera headquarters hospital as well.

The 6 deceased included a woman dera follower, Veena Devi from Fatehabad, who succumbed the bullet injuries late Friday night. The other dead- all dera men, incude Wazir Chand, Kala Singh and Vinod Kumar all from Sirsa, Robin from Jind and Sahil from Ratia town of the adjoining Fatehabad district.

Earlier at a press conference, the Army’s Maj. Gen. Rajpal Punia of 33 division said that “not even a single army personnel forcefully entered the Dera premises”. He said the top priority was to maintain law and order in Sirsa.

“The situation is under control right now. And heavy deployment have been made to maintain law and order. The top priority is to maintain law and order. If there will be any development, the army will inform the mediapersons,” he said.

The sources in the police department said that four persons have been rounded up from outside the dera premises. Two of them included the Punjab cops who were reportedly as a part of the official security provided to the dera by the Punjab government.

Several hundred dera activists fled the dera premises in the past mid-night hours as a few were rounded up while running away in the wee hours, police sources said.

There were reports that several armed men were still inside the old premises of the dera that comes some 4 km ahead of the dera headquarters, Sirsa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM ) Paramjeet Singh Chahel told HT. “Announcements were already made from outside the dera premises as an appeal to all inside to surrender,” he said.

The curfew has also been imposed in Dabwali sub-division of district Sirsa, from where the Punjab borders and Rajasthan border is just 10kms away.”