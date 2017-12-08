Around 10k vehicles parked on Chandigarh footpaths after hike in parking rates

With the parking rates in Chandigarh doubled from Friday, around 10,000 vehicles were parked on footpaths, green belts and outside the parking lots across the sectors, a survey conducted by the parking agency found. What’s more, neither the MC nor the traffic police has taken any action. The situation was worst in Sector 34, 22,17 and 35.

From Friday, the MC increased the parking rates in the 25 lots in the city. Now, parking a car will cost at Rs 10 at entry for the first four hours, and Rs 10 for every two hours thereafter. The same time and cost slabs will work for two-wheelers at the starting rate of Rs 5.

Sandeep Bhora, project coordinator of the company Mumbai-based firm Arya Toll Infra said, “We had a special team that conducted the survey and it found around 10,000 vehicles were parked on the road side. It was shocking to see, how in city like Chandigarh there was this sudden shift in the parking culture. Our parking lots were lying vacant.”

As per the survey, in Sector 34 there were 5,000 vehicles parked outside the lots, around 2,000 were parked in Sector 17 and around 3,000 were parked in Sectors 35 and 43. Vehicles were parked on footpaths and green belts and on the side of the roads.

Arvinder Pal Singh, Sector-35 hotelier said, “The sad part is most of these motorists park their vehicles in the back lane of the hotels, leaving very less space for other vehicles. Even the concerned authorities are not challaning them. They do not even leave the green belts just of save ₹10, he said.

Piyush Sharma, who works in bank at Sector 34 said, “I have to park my car for around 12 hours and cannot pay Rs 50 and decided to park in a green belt area, he said.

Jitender Yadav, MC commissioner, said, “We held a joint meeting with the agency and the police and asked the agency to click the pictures of violators and upload them on the police website. e-challans will be issued. MC enforcement team and police will conduct a drive soon.”