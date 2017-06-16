Arrested Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh dismissed

Arrested crime investigating agency (CIA) inspector Inderjit Singh has been dismissed from the services by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Thursday night.

Inderjit Singh’s close aide, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajaib Singh has also been dismissed. He was also arrested by STF. The Kapurthala police chief has used special powers under Article 311 which allows the dismissal of any employee without any probe.

The SSP confirmed the development and said action has been taken after they were arrested by STF.

Inderjit was arrested on Friday after an AK-47, 4 kg heroin and Rs 16 lakh were recovered from his official quarters in Phagwara.

Inderjit, famous for making drug recoveries, is close to many senior police officials and his activities were under the scanner since 2013 when he was posted as the CIA in-charge in Tarn Taran district.