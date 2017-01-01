Kejriwal trying to imitate Punjab CM Badal, says Sukhbir

Deputy chief minister (CM) Sukhbir Badal said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is trying to imitate Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal whereas the former (Kejriwal ) has no achievement regarding public welfare to his credit.

Sukhbir, who was interacting with the media after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple said, "Arvind Kejriwal is trying to imitate Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal whereas he has no achievement regarding public welfare to his credit as the Delhi CM. Qualities enumerated by Kejriwal cannot exceed those of Parkash Singh Badal’s who devotes all his time from morning till evening addressing the problems of public and is a people's man."

He further said that AAP cannot find such a candidate as Parkash Singh Badal as they only have been politicking on their mind instead of welfare of the masses. The deputy CM also said the party of Kejriwal is in the news for selling tickets and many of its candidates have cases registered against them. “So, how can these people be trusted to work for betterment of Punjab?, asked Sukhbir.

Commenting on the promise regarding a job to each household made by Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir said that the Captain is in a pitiable condition these days as he has staked his all to gain power for which, he is resorting to every possible lie.

On the occasion, union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal castigating Kejriwal said that the AAP convener has nothing to do with Punjab. “He is completely ignorant of the glorious cultural heritage and history of the state and is only concerned with looting the state,” she said, appealing the people of Punjab to be wary of the designs of such politicians. She further branded both AAP and Congress as a bunch of liars.

The union minister also said that the Captain earlier had also announced to waive off the motor bills of farmers but imposed the same on assuming power. She further disclosed that Captain, who is now promising a job to each household, had imposed a ban on the recruitments during his tenure and instead initiated the contract system. “Similarly, Kejriwal also promised to fill all government jobs in Delhi before the polls but has not fulfilled it yet,” she added. She further said that the tenures of both Captain Amarinder Singh and Arvind Kejriwal are the two sides of a same coin. Harsimrat also said that it is keeping with such an ideology that AAP and Congress are fighting polls being hand in glove with each other.

Among others present on the occasion included deputy commissioner (DC) Basant Garg, commissioner of police Lok Nath Angra, additional DC (development ) Ravinder Singh and district president SAD (urban) Gurpartap Singh Tikka.

Sukhbir Singh and Harsimrat Kaur on Saturday paid obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib and gave New Year greetings to the people of Punjab hoping that the new year brings further glory and prosperity to Punjab.