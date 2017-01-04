As bank runs out of cash, farmers block road in Barnala

Farmers blocked the road in front of the Bank of Baroda (BoB) branch in Barnala on Wednesday over the bank’s refusal to allow withdrawal of money from their accounts.

A farmer, Jagsir Singh from Uppli village, alleged, “We are standing here in queue since 7am. Bank officials have refused to dispense any cash from our accounts.” Another farmer, Jagdev Singh, said, “As against the permissible limit of Rs 24,000 per week, this bank usually refuses to honour withdrawals of more than Rs 4,000.”

BoB deputy manager Nivesh said, “Yesterday we permitted withdrawals of up to Rs 2,500 per account, and the day before that we allowed Rs 4,000 per person. Today we had no cash, so in the morning itself we had told the people standing in queues to come tomorrow. But they did not relent.”

“Our currency chest is in Jalandhar. Whatever cash we receive from there, we are always eager to give it to our customers from their accounts,” said Nivesh. “Traders and farmers are withdrawing cash, but nobody is coming forward to deposit it, so we are helpless,” he added.