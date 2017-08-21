As rain paralyses life in and around Chandigarh, social media reacts

After the usual weekend, as the tricity woke up to a rain-lashed Monday morning, city residents were welcomed by waterlogged roads and traffic snarls. Many took to social media and posted pictures, messages, videos on Twitter and Facebook, warning others to not venture in flooded areas and to spread information regarding traffic.

Office-goers were the worst hit as major roads were submerged after about three hours of rain in the morning, leading to massive jams in several areas of the tricity. Several cars, stuck on flooded thoroughfares, especially the airport road in Mohali, broke down, leaving commuters stranded.

Check out how the Twitterati reacted to the flood-like situation:

This is Chandigarh after 5 hours of rain today pic.twitter.com/oPILz4hKHb — Nandini. (@nandinit9) August 21, 2017

This is Chandigarh, City of Beautiful after few hour Rain.

Making of #SmartCity pic.twitter.com/maIzYhGoi4 — Rahul Singh (@Itz_RahulSingh) August 21, 2017

Heavy downpour in Chandigarh tri-city. My own house in Mohali is flooded. At least six inches of water. pic.twitter.com/OX2sotDd1f — Devinder Sharma (@Devinder_Sharma) August 21, 2017