 As rain paralyses life in and around Chandigarh, social media reacts | punjab$chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Traffic snarls were a common sight and office- goers the worst hit.

punjab Updated: Aug 21, 2017 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Two-wheelers wading through a waterlogged road in Chandigarh.
Two-wheelers wading through a waterlogged road in Chandigarh.(Keshav Singh/HT)

After the usual weekend, as the tricity woke up to a rain-lashed Monday morning, city residents were welcomed by waterlogged roads and traffic snarls. Many took to social media and posted pictures, messages, videos on Twitter and Facebook, warning others to not venture in flooded areas and to spread information regarding traffic.

Office-goers were the worst hit as major roads were submerged after about three hours of rain in the morning, leading to massive jams in several areas of the tricity. Several cars, stuck on flooded thoroughfares, especially the airport road in Mohali, broke down, leaving commuters stranded.

Check out how the Twitterati reacted to the flood-like situation:

