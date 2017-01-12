As Chinna get LS ticket from Amritsar, BJP goes back to Sikh face

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) announced the name of former State BJP vice president and honorary secretary of the Khalsa College Governing Council Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna as its candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll that takes place along with the Assembly election of the state on February 4.

Chinna, who has been active in the state politics since past many years was given ticket as he being Jat Sikh face can have an impact in the Lok Sabha elections. As the constituency has 64 percent Sikh voters, Chinna was the best choice with the party after former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Chinna who is very close to Akali Dal is a known figure in urban and rural base and also will be getting maximum support from the alliance partner’s vote bank.

Pro-chancellor of the newly formed Khalsa University, Chinna made his electoral debut in 2007 assembly polls but was defeated by Congress nominee O P Soni.

Chinna and Sidhu are staunch political rivals and after losing Sidhu, the BJP has now banked on Chinna as its Sikh face.

It is learnt that strong backing of finance minister Arun Jaitley and Akali Dal made Chinna ultimate choice for the saffron party.

Though in 2014 BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley himself was the BJP’s candidate but as he was defeated by a big margin by Captain Amarinder Singh, BJP chose to go back to a Sikh face in this border constituency.

As Congress has also almost finalised the name of its district Congress committee (rural) president Gurjit Aujla as its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll, it will be interesting to see a Jat Sikh versus Jat Sikh contest.

The constituency in the past many years has not seen such a contest and in the past four election of Amritsar Lok Sabha a Jat Sikh candidate has defeated a Hindu candidate.

In 2004, Congress stalwart R L Bhatia was defeated by Jat Sikh face of BJP Navjot Sidhu and the former cricketer went on to win two polls in 2007 and 2009 where he had faced Hindu candidates such as Surinder Singla (2007 bypoll) and OP Soni (2009). But when the Congress brought in a Sikh face in Captain Amarinder Singh in 2014, he comfortably toppled BJP’s Hindu face Arun Jaitley by a margin of over one lakh.