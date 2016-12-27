As video goes viral, Akali minister Maluka under Takht fire over Sikh prayer distortion

Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sikander Singh Maluka has “pained” the Sikh community by his conduct at a function where a Sikh ardas (prayer) was “imitated” and “distorted” to praise Hindu gods, said the jathedar (head) of Sikh temporal seat Akal Takht here on Tuesday. This came after a video of Monday’s function, held to inaugurate Maluka’s election office in his constituency Rampura Phul in Bathinda district, went viral on social media.

Taking “serious note” of the video clip, jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh directed Kirpal Singh Badungar, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), to verify the clip and conduct a probe.

In a statement, the jathedar termed the “imitation of Sikh ardas and using words from other religion” as “very unfortunate”.

The video has a priest praying in the tone of Sikh ardas, making some Sikh references but also attaching names of Hindu gods. The jathedar has directed that the SGPC chief “must procure the entire video and also identify all the persons present during the function”. A detailed report must be sent to the Akal Takht so that the matter can be brought in the next meeting of Sikh high priests and action can be taken, he said.

Reportedly, a resident of Mehraj village near Rampura Phul has also filed a complaint with the police against Maluka for “playing with Sikh sentiments”. Maluka could not be contacted as his phone was switched off after the issue gained traction.