ASI arrested in connection with fake recruitment in Punjab Police

The state vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed assistant sub-inspector Sanjeev Kumar for his involvement in the fake recruitment of six persons in the IT wing of Punjab Police.

Disclosing this here, a VB spokesman said Sanjeev had allegedly received bribes amounting to Rs 28.50 lakh to hand over job letters to the six applicants. He said the accused ASI surrendered in a Mohali court and has been remanded in vigilance custody till December 12.

As per an inquiry conducted by the bureau into the matter, it was found that Rs 28.50 lakh was allegedly paid to ASI Sanjeev by candidates Anmol Chabba of Kulgara, Nangal; Harjit Sharma and Achhar Chand of Karala, Mohali; Gurjant Singh of Mohali; and Davinder Kumar and his brother Jatinder Kumar of Kajheri, Chandigarh.

The VB said the accused, who has been on the run since August 2017, surrendered in the wake of repeated VB raids to nab him.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had rejected the ASI’s bail plea on August 28 and the VB had obtained his arrest warrant from the trial court on November 11.

The spokesman said the accused ASI had assured the six job seekers that they will be recruited as constables in the IT wing in lieu of money.

The ASI forged the job letters on December 23, 2016 and got diary numbers on various documents, including signatures of the competent authority, he said.

He also managed to enlist them in the ‘rojnamcha’ (attendance register) wherein their attendance was also being marked. However, they received no salary, the spokesman added.