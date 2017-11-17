ASI, head constable caught taking Rs 50K bribe in Moga

A vigilance team on Friday arrested a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a head constable posted at the Anti-Narcotics and Drug Cell in Moga while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for withdrawing name from the first information report (FIR).

The accused, ASI Baljinder Singh and Harbhajan Singh, were nabbed on the complaint of Baljinder Singh Bachhi of Moga.

Baljinder had arrested Sukhdev Singh, alias Pamma, after recovering 270 grams of drug powder from him on November 2. Pamma reportedly told the police that Bachhi was his accomplice and partner in drugs trade, after which the police have also booked him.

In his complaint to the vigilance, Bachhi alleged that both the cops were demanding Rs 1.2 lakh for withdrawing his name from the first information report.

“When I gave them Rs 1.2 lakh, they started demanding Rs 50,000 more,” Bachhi alleged in his complaint.

Addressing a press conference, deputy superintendent of police (vigilance) Palwinder Singh said both were caught red-handed.

A case has been registered at the vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.