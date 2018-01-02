ASI’s son, accomplices hack 25-year-old to death after New Year’s celebration in Ludhiana

Son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) along with his accomplices have hacked a 25-year-old to death with sharp edged weapons at wee hours on Monday morning over a petty issue. The accused have also injured friend of the victim.

According to police the accused was drinking in open outside an eatery, while the victim and his friend came to the shop to but milk and eatables after celebrating new year.

Taking swift action the police have arrested Mandeep Kumar alias Peggy, son of the ASI, who is main accused in the murder case. The police have also booked his accomplice Shubham, Aman, Sajan, Sachin Pabbu of Sham Nagar. One of the accused is yet to be identified. The police have registered a murder case against the accused.

Police arrested main accused whose car bore a sticker of Punjab Police; cops are investigating whether the group was drinking in public or not

The deceased has been identified as Varinder Kumar, 25, of Labour colony of Jawahar Nagar, who was worker at a barber shop in Dhoka Mohalla. His injured friends is Deepak Kumar, who also resident of Labour Colony.

Deepak Kumar said that he along Varinder andother friends were enjoying New Year outside their house. Since it was cold they decided to make tea, however there was no milk. Deepak said he along with Varinder went to get milk from a shop near Interstate bus terminal.

Varinder went in the shop, while Deepak remained on the motorcycle. Deepak added that the accused were already present there and drinking in the open.

Further he added that Varinder has called him by using abusive word in casual way however the group of youth thought that he has abused them. They indulged in an argument. Things turned ugly when the accused started thrashing Varinder with baseball bats and sharp edged weapons.

“When I intervened the accused thrashed me with baseball bat. I fled from the spot to bring help. When I came back Varinder was lying there in pool of blood, while the accused were escaped.

Varinder was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Sensing his condition he was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh, but he succumbed to injuries on the way to Chandigarh.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, SHO at police station division number 5 said that the polcie have arrested main accused immidiately after lodging an FIR. A hunt is on for the arrest of rest of the accused also.

He also added that the accused were in Maruti Swift car, belongs of accused Mandeep Kumar, which was carrying a sticker of Punjab Police on it. The police have been investigating to know whether they were drinking in the open or not.

ASI Raj Kumar, father of the accused Mandeep Kumar, is posted at Police commissioner office.