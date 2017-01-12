ASI suspended, two held for attack on AAP workers in Bathinda district

The Punjab police have suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for dereliction of duty and arrested two accused in the case involving Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) activists allegedly opening fire on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Poohla village on Monday.

SSP Swapan Sharma said that ASI Sadhu Singh, posted at Nathana police station, has been suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered against him.

AAP workers had accused the ASI of not acting against SAD workers, who allegedly opened fire on them in Poohla village on Monday evening when they were affixing posters and banners in the village. An AAP worker Sukhvinder Singh was injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two of the accused Kulwinder Singh and Jeevanjot Singh while one accused Jasprit Singh is yet to be nabbed. Police have booked three accused by name and two unidentified persons under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.