At 11.5°C, Chandigarh wakes up to coldest day of season, dense fog predicted for two days

City residents woke up to the coldest day of the season on Tuesday with the mercury dipping to 11.5°C during the day (9ۜ°C) below normal. On January 7, the city had recorded 12.6°C (7°C above normal). In December, the lowest temperature was 19.1°C. The city remained engulfed in fog throughout the day. There seems to be no respite from the chill as the weatherman has predicted moderate to dense fog and cloudy sky during the next three days.

“Fog will intensify in the region during the next two-three days, adding chill in the air. The maximum temperature will dip by 3-4 degrees,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department.

Travelers will have to face difficulty as visibility will become poor in the coming days.

NIGHT TIME TEMP 3°C ABOVE NORMAL

The night temperature was 9.4 and it was 3 degree above normal. The night temperature has witnessed a slight dip from the previous night, which recorded 11.4 degree. The humidity level was as high as 96 per cent.

MET WARNING ON FOG

The meteorological department has issued a warning, which states “Dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab during the next three days. Cold day conditions and ground frost is likely during the next 36 hours in the region.”

8 TRAINS DELAYED

Eight trains including Shatabdi got late by more than half an hour on Tuesday. Kalka Mail, which was late by nearly eight hours, reached Chandigarh at 10:42am.

Barmer-Kalka Express, Lucknow-Chandigarh SuperFast Express were late by one hour. Una-New Delhi Janshatabdi express got late by 50 minutes.

Three trains including New Delhi- Kalka Shatabdi Express, Kalka Ambala Passenger, and Ambala-Amb Andaura DEMU were late by around 40 minutes.