At 21.8°C, Tuesday was coldest day of season in Chandigarh

The city on Tuesday witnessed its coldest day of the season with the maximum temperature recorded at 21.8°C. It was two notches below normal and the maximum recorded the previous day.

Earlier, it was on November 17 when the city recorded its coldest day at 22.6°C this season.

Overall, the mercury has dipped by four notches in the past four days. The day temperature recorded on Saturday was 25°C, which dipped to 24.3°C on Sunday and further dropped nearly a notch to 23.7°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, there has been cloudy sky for the past two days and it will continue to remain so in the next two days as well.

While the cloud cover has led to a dip in the day temperature, mercury has risen at night.

From 8.6°C on Saturday night, the mercury rose to 9.6°C on Sunday night and to 10°C on Monday night.

The meteorological department has predicted cloudy sky on Wednesday and Thursday, which will see both night and day temperatures increase by a degree or two.

However, there is possibility of rain after December 11, with the advent of the western disturbances, after which mercury will plummet, said the weatherman.

Coldest November in four years

This November was the coldest in Chandigarh in four years. The average day temperature during the month was 26.3°C, slightly higher than that recorded in 2013 (25.9°C). In 2016, 2015 and 2014, the average temperature was 28.4°C, 27.3°C and 27.7°C respectively. Meanwhile, October was the hottest in 23 years, with the average day temperature of 33.3°C.