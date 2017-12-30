 At 4° C, Bathinda coldest in Punjab; fog envelops Amritsar, Ludhiana | punjab$regional-takes | Hindustan Times
At 4° C, Bathinda coldest in Punjab; fog envelops Amritsar, Ludhiana

The MeT official said fog enveloped many places in Punjab and Haryana including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Hisar and Karnal.

punjab Updated: Dec 30, 2017 15:32 IST
Commuters make their way through thick fog in Patiala on Friday.
Commuters make their way through thick fog in Patiala on Friday. (Bharat Bhushan/HT )

Bathinda turned out to be the coldest place in Punjab on Friday, recording a minimum temperature of 4° Celsius.

Intense cold also swept Amritsar, which recorded a low of 4.8° Celsius. Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Ludhiana, where the minimum temperature settled at 5.8° Celsius, a MeT department official said here.

While Halwara registered a low of 6.4° Celsius, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded respective minimums of 5.4° Celsius and 8.9° Celsius. Pathankot recorded a low of 5.3° Celsius, while Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 7.7° Celsius. Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.2° Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 4.9° Celsius. Narnaul, too, experienced a cold night at 5.5° Celsius, while Karnal recorded a low of 5.6° Celsius. Rohtak braved the chill at a low of 6.7° Celsius.

Ambala registered a low of 8.2° Celsius while Bhiwani’s minimum settled at 7.4° Celsius. Sirsa recorded a low of 5.4° Celsius. The MeT official said fog enveloped many places in Punjab and Haryana including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Hisar and Karnal. However, the sky was clear in Chandigarh.

