At 44, PGI gets highest cadaveric donations in 2017

Two got a lease of life and two others got the “gift of sight” after a Nabha-based family gave their consent to donate the organs of a deceased member.

With this, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has received the highest cadaver organ donations in 2017 at 44. The numbers were 27 in 2016 and 26 in 2015.

A cadaver is a dead human body that may be used by physicians and other scientists to study anatomy, identify disease sites, determine causes of death, and provide tissue to repair a defect in a living human being. Students in medical schools study and dissect cadavers as part of their education.

Dr Jagat Ram, PGIMER director, said, “The cadaver organ donation programme, in fact, hinges on the benevolent donor families. Their consent to donate the organs of their departed ones amid their own grief has fastened the PGIMER cadaver organ transplant programme.”

The number of major organs donated in 2017 was 107 while it was 64 in 2016 and 70 in 2015. Kidneys were the most widely donated organ. The other organs harvested included liver, heart and pancreas.

Lung transplant was also conducted in 2017 for the first time, but the patient could not survive. The cornea transplantation programme was also equally robust at 456 against 436 in 2016 and 393 in 2015.

Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer of Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) PGIMER, said, “In 2016, PGIMER was designated as ROTTO under the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Programme to promote cadaver organ donation in the northern region.”

