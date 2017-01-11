At 5°C, Chandigarh endures the coldest night of season

It was the coldest night of the winter season on Tuesday as weather department with the minimum temperature dropping to 5°C. The lowest minimum temperature of December, 2016, was 5.1°C. “For the month of November, the lowest minimum temperature was 9.4°C in 2016. Based on the data, January 10 was the coldest of the season,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

He added, “The temperatures are set to drop further. Night temperatures are set to fall. The snow has been melting in higher reaches and cold wave conditions are coming in.”

The lowest-ever night temperature for January was 0°C, recorded on January 28, 2008.

Shatabdi delayed by 5 hours

Due to inclement weather New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi, which comes from New Delhi, arrived 4 hours and 45 minutes late. It was scheduled to arrive at 11:13 am but reached 3:58 pm.

The Kalka Mail, which comes from Howrah arrived 8 hours and 50 minutes late at Chandigarh. The Una-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi arrived 43 minutes late.