Athlete alleges gangrape by two in Ludhiana hotel, police registers case

The police have arrested one of the two accused of allegedly gangraping a city-based marathon runner in a hotel room on the pretext of marriage. The other accused is on the run.

The division number 3 police have registered a case under Section 376-D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code against Ankit Chaudhary and Ankur of Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and arrested Ankur on Thursday evening.

A resident of Hoshiarpur, the victim is a student of a city-based college.

In her complaint, the 23-year-old marathon runner told the police that the accused also used her debit card and transferred money into his bank account.

She added that she along with her friend went to Dehradun on December 9 to participate in a marathon, organised by Uttrakhand police against corruption and drug abuse. She met the accused Ankit Chaudhary on the bus, who introduced himself as a Naik in Indian Army. She befriended him. On December 11, Ankit along with his friends came to Police Lines at Dehradun to watch the marathon.

The victim added that she stood second in the marathon and got Rs 50,000 as a reward. Ankit proposed to her for marriage. Ankit came to Ludhiana along with her on December 12 and they stayed in a hotel room. Next day, she took him to Hoshiarpur for meeting her parents. On December 14, they came back to the hotel for planning their engagement.

She alleged that the accused made physical relations with her during their stay in the hotel. On December 15, the accused called one of his accomplices Ankur and introduced him as his cousin and also told her that he serves in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The accused told her that he has invited his relatives for their engagement and booked two rooms for them in the same hotel.

She further alleged that on December 17, Ankit left hotel saying that he is going to Chandigarh to bring his sister to Ludhiana for their engagement. In his absence, Ankur came in the room and raped her and fled. Ankit never returned following which she lodged a complaint against the accused.

ASI Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the matter, said a manhunt has been launched in Saharanpur for the arrest of the other accused.