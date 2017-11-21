Attack on mining officer: Patiala DC, IG told to submit reports

A day after general manager with the Mohali and Patiala mining department, Tehal Singh Sekhon, was allegedly beaten up by members of the mining mafia, the department of industries and commerce on Monday sought a report from the Patiala deputy commissioner.

Sekhon met senior officials of his department and lodged a written complaint with Amit Dhaka, director mining. “The allegations levelled by Sekhon in his complaint are serious. We have sought an immediate report,” Dhaka said. Sekhon said he was attacked after he intercepted a tipper involved in illegal mining.

The officer also accused the mining mafia men of trying to run the truck over him. Police have registered case against 13 people of which 10 were unidentified.

Police have booked one Rinku, his father Puran Singh and Kulwinder Singh of Rajgarh village and 10 unidentified people under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function),332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code.

Gm complains to IG against SHO

Sekhon met Patiala Range inspector general of police AS Rai and lodged a complaint against Shambu station house officer Kulwinder Singh accusing him of roughing him up and working allegedly in connivance with the mining mafia.

The general manager alleged that the SHO had kept him and his family members in illegal detention. “I had asked Dharamveer Singh, a mining inspector, to reach Rajgarh village. But he was stopped on the way and threatened by the Shambu SHO,” Sekhon alleged.

The officer said it was not possible to carry out his duties under such circumstances, adding that he was being pressured to strike compromise with both mining mafia and the SHO.

“The SHO must be suspended and strict action should be taken against him for his unruly behaviour. It was attempt to kidnap and murder me but no such section has been added in the FIR,” Sekhon alleged.

The IG has asked Patiala senior superintendent of police S Bhoopati to submit report into the matter. “We are already investigating the matter. If found guilty, the strict action will be taken against police personnel named in the complaint,” he said.

VB brought matter to SSP’s notice

During inspection of the Ghaggar river bed on July 24, the vigilance bureau found that 1.22 cubic feet sand was missing due to illegal mining at Lalcharu khurd village in the Ghanaur police station jurisdiction.

On November 9, the joint director-level VB officer wrote a letter to Patiala SSP, chief engineer of irrigation and drainage department and general manager-cum-mining officer to take strict action against defaulters.

“THE VB had brought the matter to the notice of officials concerned, but no action was taken,” a senior VB official said.