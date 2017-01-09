Attack on Sukhbir’s convoy: 16 booked, one by name

A total of 16 people, one by name, have been booked for Sunday’s incident wherein stones were hurled at the convoy of Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a village in Jalalabad, a sub division in Fazilka district.

Harpreet Singh alias Nikka of Khandhwala Hajar Khan village and 15 unidentified people have been booked on the statement of Charan Singh, chairman of Arniwala Market Committee, for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntary causing hurt and other charges by the Arniwala police.

Sources said, police rounded up Nikka and four others and all were let off except him.

Four people were injured in the incident. The SAD had blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) even as the latter had denied its involvement.

Sukhbir was unhurt as his car had already gone past the dozen-odd protesters, who were reportedly miffed at not getting a chance to talk to him about an issue with regard to public toilets. This was Sukhbir’s first visit to the segment.

AAP behind attack: Majithia

Terming the attack on Sukhbir’s convoy as unfortunate, revenue minister Bikram Majithia said the AAP was trying to disturb the atmosphere of the state by indulging in such politics. He said incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib started ever since AAP leaders came to Punjab.